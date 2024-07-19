This global karate tournament represents a once-in-a-lifetime chance to present their karate skills to the world, but little do Miyagi-Do know that John Kreese (Martin Kove) is once again at large and seeking to thwart their chances.

As usual, music is used to heighten the drama in Cobra Kai season 6 part 1 – if the soundtrack has had you tapping your foot, then read on for a guide to all the songs featured.

Cobra Kai season 6 episode 1 songs: Peacetime in the Valley

Roll with the Changes by REO Speedwagon

Cobra Kai season 6 episode 2 songs: The Prize

Pop It by Charlotte Devaney and Noize Parade

Crank It Up by Joey Valence and Brae

Cobra Kai season 6 episode 3 songs: Sleeper

Sweet Baby by Janice Dempsey and Steve Sechi

Girls Just Want to Have Fun by Cyndi Lauper

All Money In by 20_2x

Cobra Kai season 6 episode 4 songs: Underdogs

You Want It All by Go Betty Go

Cobra Kai season 6 episode 5 songs: Best of the Best

Stay Young at Heart by Headhunter

