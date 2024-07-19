Cobra Kai season 6 part 1 soundtrack: Every song featured
Hear are some high-energy tracks to study and karate to - enjoy!
One of Netflix's most outlandish comedy-drama shows has made its triumphant return after almost two years away from our screens – and it has proven worth the wait.
Cobra Kai season 6 part 1 kicks off the final chapter for our beloved karate misfits, with Miguel (Xolo Maridueña), Robby (Tanner Buchanan) and Samantha (Mary Mouser) among those vying for a spot at the Sekai Taikai.
This global karate tournament represents a once-in-a-lifetime chance to present their karate skills to the world, but little do Miyagi-Do know that John Kreese (Martin Kove) is once again at large and seeking to thwart their chances.
As usual, music is used to heighten the drama in Cobra Kai season 6 part 1 – if the soundtrack has had you tapping your foot, then read on for a guide to all the songs featured.
Cobra Kai season 6 episode 1 songs: Peacetime in the Valley
- Roll with the Changes by REO Speedwagon
Cobra Kai season 6 episode 2 songs: The Prize
- Pop It by Charlotte Devaney and Noize Parade
- Crank It Up by Joey Valence and Brae
Cobra Kai season 6 episode 3 songs: Sleeper
- Sweet Baby by Janice Dempsey and Steve Sechi
- Girls Just Want to Have Fun by Cyndi Lauper
- All Money In by 20_2x
Cobra Kai season 6 episode 4 songs: Underdogs
- You Want It All by Go Betty Go
Cobra Kai season 6 episode 5 songs: Best of the Best
- Stay Young at Heart by Headhunter
