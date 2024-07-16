But the very first batch of episodes are set to land on our screens this week.

There's plenty to look forward to in this final instalment of the series continuation of the Karate Kid film franchise.

As per the synopsis: "With Cobra Kai eliminated from the Valley, our senseis and students must decide if and how they will compete in the Sekai Taikai — the world championships of karate."

But when does the new first part of season 6 land on Netflix? Read on to find out.

What time is Cobra Kai season 6 part 1 on Netflix?

William Zabka as Johnny Lawrence, Ralph Macchio as Daniel LaRusso and Yuji Okumoto as Chozen in Cobra Kai. Curtis Bonds Baker/Netflix

The first part of Cobra Kai will be released on Thursday 18th July at 8am BST.

This first release will consist of five episodes, like the future instalments.

The next batch of episodes - part 2 - will be released on Thursday 28th November. The final five episodes will be released at a date in 2025, with details yet to be confirmed.

The splitting of the final season isn't too surprising, especially when you think of recent major Netflix releases like Bridgerton and Emily in Paris.

The series has been written and executive produced by Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz and Hayden Schlossberg via their production company, Counterbalance Entertainment.

On the announcement of season 6 being Cobra Kai's last, they wrote an open letter to fans which read: "Our day one goal with Cobra Kai has always been to end it on our terms, leaving the Valley in the time and place we’ve always imagined.

“So it is with immense pride and thankfulness that we are able to announce that achievement... While this may be a bittersweet day for the fandom, the Miyagiverse has never been stronger.”

Cobra Kai season 6 part 1 is available to stream on Netflix from Thursday 18th July 2024. Sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.