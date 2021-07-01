Chesapeake Shores season 5 release date – cast, trailer and latest news

Hallmark Channel and Netflix drama Chesapeake Shores is officially returning for a fifth season following a long, two year break off-screen.

Based on Sheryl Woods’ bestsellers, Chesapeake Shores is executive produced by Sweet Magnolias’ Dan Paulson and follows the O’Brien family.

“We are thrilled to bring back Chesapeake Shores for a long-awaited fifth season with Phoef Sutton’s brilliant voice leading this new chapter for the O’Brien family,” said Michelle Vicary, Eexecutive Vice President of Programming.

Read on for everything you need to know about Chesapeake Shores season five.

When Is Chesapeake Shores season 5 released?

Season five will debut on its home channel, Hallmark, on Sunday 15th August 2021 for US viewers, before airing the remaining nine episodes weekly on Sunday nights.

All four previous seasons are currently available for UK subscribers to watch on Netflix, but it’s not yet confirmed when season five will be made available on the streamer. We’ll keep this page updated.

Chesapeake Shores season 5 cast

The cast is led by led by Meghan Ory (who plays lead Abby O’Brien), Treat Williams (who plays Abby’s father, Mick), and Diane Ladd (matriarch Nell).

Season five will also introduce new cast member and Hallmark alumnus, Robert Buckley (The Christmas House).

Michelle Vickary said: “As for Robert Buckley joining the cast, he has been part of the Hallmark family for years, most recently he starred in and produced The Christmas House, and I know that the show’s fans will thoroughly embrace him in this new role.”

It seems that Buckley’s character – a young entrepreneur named Evan McKenzie – may be destined to become a romantic interest for Abby, following the early season five exit of longtime cast member Jesse Metcalfe, who plays Abby’s on-again, off-again musician boyfriend, Trace Riley.

What is Chesapeake Shores about?

The series focuses on divorced single mother and businesswoman Abby O’Brien, who at the start of the series returns to the small Maryland hometown her father founded, and contemplates making her return permanent.

Season five “will see her coming into her own” as she becomes her father Mick’s new business partner, and facing a “new challenge when Evan McKenzie… a successful, young entrepreneur brings a new development project into town,” according to Deadline.

The series will also have a brand new showrunner: Emmy-winner Pheof Sutton (Cheers), who will helm the 10-part season.

“Throughout my career, I’ve sought out shows with truly character-driven storytelling, where the drama or the humour comes from everyday moments,” said Sutton in a statement. “I’ve been a longtime fan of Chesapeake Shores for that reason. The O’Briens are a television family you look forward to spending time with and a huge part of that is the chemistry of its talented cast. I’m looking forward to working with them and, together, producing an exciting new season for viewers to enjoy.”

Chesapeake Shores season 5 trailer

There’s no trailer yet for season five, but we’ll keep this page updated with any new clips and trailers.

