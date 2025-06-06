The young star appeared in the most recent season of the beloved BBC drama, starring as Andrew Trottwood, a young boy who catches measles, and instantly warmed the hearts of many viewers.

Accompanying the video on their Instagram, the Call the Midwife team also wrote: "Teddy’s mum Nicola said: 'Teddy and myself were so excited when we heard the news! Teddy has a massive spring in his confidence – it’s unbelievable.'

"Teddy sent this video to thank us for giving him the opportunity in Call the Midwife that led to the prize - now he’ll enjoy red carpet treatment….and even an alcohol-free bar!!"

They continued: "Oh Teddy, you have no idea how grateful we are to YOU for the brilliant work you did. There is not a dry eye here at Call the Midwife. We can reveal that you will be seeing our Teddy again in Call the midwife very soon, sporting his Cub Scout uniform with pride!

"Call the Midwife will return with a new Christmas Special, and Series 15 in 2026."

Laura Main as Shelagh Turner, Linda Hargreaves as Mrs Wallace, Joanna Horton as Jill Trottwood and Teddy Berriman as Andrew Trottwood in Call the Midwife. BBC / Neal Street Productions / Olly Courtney

Plenty of fans rushed to congratulate Teddy on his win, with many comments praising his performance in Call the Midwife. Well, at least fans have further Teddy appearances to look forward to, with the confirmation that he will be starring in the upcoming 15th season.

Not only is filming currently underway for both the new season and the upcoming two-part Christmas special this year, but it has also been announced that there's both a prequel series and a film in the works.

Confirmed last month, the prequel series set in Poplar during World War II, and is due to land on our screens sometime next year. As for the film, it is currently in its development stages and will be set overseas in 1972, featuring iconic characters from the existing series.

Both projects will be written and produced by series creator Heidi Thomas, who said in a statement at the time: "The opening of new doors at Nonnatus House feels profoundly emotional, and yet just right.

"I have never run out of stories for our midwives, and I never will. But having wept, laughed, and raged my way from 1957 to 1971, I found myself yearning to delve into the deeper past."

She continued: "As the classic Call the Midwife series moves further into the 1970s, it also seems the perfect time for our much-loved regulars to take a short break from Poplar and test themselves in an unfamiliar landscape.

"The rise in hospital births, and changes in the NHS, have clipped their wings, and this is their chance to take flight and work out what really matters. Whilst the location of the film remains top-secret, I can say it is going to look absolutely fantastic on the big screen!"

Call the Midwife seasons 1-14 are available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

