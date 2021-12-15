Call the Midwife’s Stephen McGann discusses how long show will run for
The BBC drama celebrates its 10th birthday in January.
With Call the Midwife season 11 arriving on our screens on 2nd January, some of you might also be starting to wonder how many more visits we’ll be paying to Nonnatus House as the show celebrates its 10th year on the box.
Seasons 12 and 13 have already been confirmed and will air in 2023 and 2024 respectively, but what about the drama’s future beyond that?
“We’re all very happy with where it’s going,” Stephen McGann, who plays Dr Patrick Turner, told RadioTimes.com and other press. “Historically it has a natural, general timeline. It won’t go on forever because it wouldn’t go on forever – if you stay to a level of historical accuracy, it won’t go on in that form forever because it didn’t back then.
“So therefore, it has some kind of an end mark. But I think they are far too clever not to know when that will be and not to make it work within the framework of history.
“Will it go on forever? No.”
But just because there are three more seasons to enjoy in the coming years, that doesn’t guarantee the entire cast will be there for the ride.
Show creator Heidi Thomas has spoken about a seismic event in season 11 that will have a huge impact on the people of Nonnatus House, and that could spell the end for some characters, according to Jenny Agutter (Sister Julienne).
“I think people are on the edge,” she said. “I think you might [see some cast exits]. It really does look like it.”
Expanding on that bump in the road, McGann said: “It’s big, it’s brilliant and it is a real challenge. And I think for people who watch the show, I think it’s a departure. It’s different. It’s ambitious.
“Everybody, in their way, is affected by it. Everyone comes into it. It smashes. It’s great. And it shows us again going on and on with this thing and finding new things to tell.”
