Call the Midwife teases “turning point” for Trixie and Matthew

The show’s official Twitter account shared a post ahead of the episode, which hints that season 11’s third episode could be “a turning point” for Nurse Trixie Franklin (Helen George) and widower Matthew (Olly Rix).

BBC One’s Call the Midwife continues on Sunday, with Nonnatus House celebrating its 100th birthday – and that’s not the only exciting event on the cards.

In the tweet, Call the Midwife shared a still from the upcoming episode, in which the duo appear to be having a rather serious conversation.

Viewers have been hoping for a romance between the two ever since Matthew’s wife Fiona died of acute myeloid leukaemia in season 10, with Matthew turning to Trixie for emotional support.

Back in December, George described Trixie and Matthew’s will-they-wont-they dance as “a deeply emotional situation“.

“There are so many obstacles to overcome and it’s such a tricky– it’s a friendship really and a support network for both of them before it becomes anything romantic, and I think it takes a long time for them to [become romantic],” she added. “I think as well it’s one of these things everyone else possibly sees around them before they see it themselves.”

Sunday’s episode will also see Nonnatus newcomer Nancy Corrigan (Megan Cusack) take on a big challenge.

Call the Midwife continues on Sunday 16th January at 8pm on BBC One. Seasons 1-10 are available on BBC iPlayer.