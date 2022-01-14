Call the Midwife first-look teases big challenge for Nancy

The latest midwife to join the team, Nancy Corrigan (Megan Cusack) is nicely settling into life in Poplar after her arrival last season. And after Cusack became a permanent Call the Midwife cast member for season 11, it looks Nancy’s role at the Nonnatus is about to expand.

After an eventful Christmas special, Call the Midwife is back on our screens, and the Nonnatus nurses and midwives have their work cut out when it comes to looking after the health of Poplar residents.

But, judging by her surprised reaction in the exclusive RadioTimes.com clip below, she might not be ready for her next challenge just yet.

The district roster will prove slightly more challenging when the residents voice their concerns about the presence of meths drinkers in the area, which will give local councillor Violet (played by Annabelle Apsion) plenty of extra work – and moral conflict.

As well as Nancy being assigned to the “glamorous” district roster for the first time, the episode will also see the team celebrate a very special milestone birthday – 100 years since the Order first arrived in Poplar.

Laura Main’s Shelagh takes over from Sister Julienne (Jenny Agutter) on the centenary celebrations planning team, but that doesn’t go down well with Fenella Woolgar’s Sister Hilda.

Elsewhere, Nurse Crane (Linda Bassett) treats a singer whose promising career could end if her pregnancy is discovered, forcing her to make a difficult choice.

And for those wondering how Trixie’s relationship with Matthew is developing, it looks there will be plenty going on on that front too. Helen George had previously discussed how the pair’s friendship might evolve, saying: “The nature of the relationship, because of the death of his wife as well; it’s such a deeply emotional situation.

“It’s not just, ‘Are they going to get together or are they not?’ There are so many obstacles to overcome and it’s such a tricky– it’s a friendship really and a support network for both of them before it becomes anything romantic, and I think it takes a long time for them to [become romantic]. I think as well it’s one of these things everyone else possibly sees around them before they see it themselves.”

Call the Midwife season 11 continues on Sunday nights on BBC One, while seasons 1-10 are available on BBC iPlayer.

