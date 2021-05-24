Call the Midwife star Megan Cusack confirms she will feature in next series

Nonnatus House opened its doors to a brand new pupil in this series of Call the Midwife, with Megan Cusack joining the cast as midwife Nancy Corrigan – and the good news is that she’s sticking around for the next season!

Advertisement

In an interview with Radio Times this week, the 24-year-old revealed that she would be returning to the long-running BBC drama after series 10, which airs its finale this weekend.

When asked whether she’ll be reprising the role of Nancy Corrigan in series 11, the newest cast member said: “Yes! I can say that now.”

She added: “I know we’ll be tackling some big subjects and looking into Nancy’s back story even more. I’m gagging to see the scripts and find out what happens next for her.”

'It's all the drama Mick, I just love it!' Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Thanks for signing up to our drama newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our Drama newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Speaking about Nancy – a chatty, bubbly midwife – being a single mother, Cusack said that she didn’t see that revelation coming.

“I’d no idea that was going to pop up. I thought she was just a bit of fun and wore bright clothes and had no filter. I didn’t expect it to go to the police that it did, which made me even more excited.

“It’s such a big secret for her. She knew that if it came out, she could lose everything. I think her bubbly persona is just her way of trying to protect herself and keep afloat.”

Advertisement

The final episode of Call the Midwife’s tenth series airs on Sunday, with the nuns of Nonnatus House struggling to process Nancy’s big secret, while Sister Julienne takes her annual leave at the Mother House.

Read the full interview with Megan Cusack in this week’s Radio Times, out Tuesday. Call the Midwife concludes Sunday at 8pm on BBC One. While you’re waiting, take a look at the rest of our Drama coverage, or check out our TV Guide.