Call the Midwife star Megan Cusack confirms she will feature in next series
The Nonnatus House newcomer will be back for series 11.
Nonnatus House opened its doors to a brand new pupil in this series of Call the Midwife, with Megan Cusack joining the cast as midwife Nancy Corrigan – and the good news is that she’s sticking around for the next season!
In an interview with Radio Times this week, the 24-year-old revealed that she would be returning to the long-running BBC drama after series 10, which airs its finale this weekend.
When asked whether she’ll be reprising the role of Nancy Corrigan in series 11, the newest cast member said: “Yes! I can say that now.”
She added: “I know we’ll be tackling some big subjects and looking into Nancy’s back story even more. I’m gagging to see the scripts and find out what happens next for her.”
Speaking about Nancy – a chatty, bubbly midwife – being a single mother, Cusack said that she didn’t see that revelation coming.
“I’d no idea that was going to pop up. I thought she was just a bit of fun and wore bright clothes and had no filter. I didn’t expect it to go to the police that it did, which made me even more excited.
“It’s such a big secret for her. She knew that if it came out, she could lose everything. I think her bubbly persona is just her way of trying to protect herself and keep afloat.”
The final episode of Call the Midwife’s tenth series airs on Sunday, with the nuns of Nonnatus House struggling to process Nancy’s big secret, while Sister Julienne takes her annual leave at the Mother House.