The image above shows the couple stood closely together as they hold hands, and fans can only hope they have grown stronger following the bigoted backlash they faced in last weekend's episode.

Last Sunday, Joyce warned Rosalind that she may face some horrible rhetoric when dating Cyril, and the pair unfortunately experienced just that.

Cyril and Rosalind get closer. BBC / Neal Street Productions / Olly Courtney

On their way to a film premiere, Rosalind tripped and stumbled onto Cyril, and despite laughing along, one man shouted at them.

Cyril told Rosalind to ignore them and said, "Change will come, Rosalind, but it's going to take time," spoken like a man who has had to exercise superhuman levels of patience since arriving in England.

In another image (below), the couple appear to be extremely happy as they look lovingly towards one another. Could there be wedding bells in the distant future for these two?

Cyril and Rosalind. BBC / Neal Street Productions / Olly Courtney

Prior to the launch of season 14, Cyril actor Zephryn Taitte warned viewers that there would be "hard times ahead" for Cyril and Rosalind as they embarked on their romance, including "a little spat with some people on the streets".

Natalie Quarry added: "They will have a lot of trouble [to content with]."

Call the Midwife airs on Sundays at 8pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

