That will follow this year's festive special, which for the first time ever is being split into two parts, with the instalments arriving on Christmas Day and Boxing Day respectively.

"Who doesn't love finding an extra, unexpected present underneath the Christmas tree?" creator and writer Heidi Thomas said of the decision to double the amount of festive fun in Poplar this year.

"When I was asked to write a two-part Christmas special for 2024, I couldn't resist!"

The special picks up in Christmas 1969 and sees all of the "well-loved characters" back, with the midwives "all busy delivering babies and doing the job they are most dedicated and committed to", according to a synopsis.

Meanwhile, Poplar also welcomes a funfair, which adds "a burst of colour and excitement to the frosty landscape", while there will be challenges, including influenza and the Hong Kong flu, not to mention an escaped prisoner.

As for what to expect in the full season ahead, last month a social media post teased the end of production on the run and previewed an "important scene" for season 14, which could well make some viewers a bit weepy.

The caption read: "The end is approaching... With all this talk of endings, we thought we'd share a little technical detail from this behind-scenes picture of Zephryn Taitte (Cyril), as he completes a close up for an important [season 14] scene."

Around a week later, it was confirmed that production had wrapped, with a new image showing Stephen McGann (Dr Turner) and Natalie Quarry (Nurse Clifford) holding a clapperboard.

"We have just received this traditional 'end slate' clapperboard shot from the set of Call the Midwife, where the very final scene of Series 14 has just been filmed!!!" the caption read.

"This year it was the turn of Stephen McGann (Dr Turner) and Natalie Quarry (Nurse Clifford) to bring the filming to a close with a VERY emotional story ..."

We can't wait to find out what's in store...

Call the Midwife season 14 will begin airing on Sunday 5th January 2025 on BBC One at 8pm.

Part 1 of the Call the Midwife Christmas special will air at 8pm on Christmas Day on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. Part 2 arrives on Boxing Day at 7:30pm.

