The plot of the new episode remains tightly under wraps, but we've now got our first hints about what to expect as Helen George's character Trixie returns to Nonnatus House.

We may still only be halfway through the year but the cast of Call the Midwife have already been getting in the festive spirit as they've been filming their Christmas special .

Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com at the BFI & Radio Times Television Festival, George revealed that she knows little about Trixie's upcoming storylines before she shoots them, but that her role in this year's Christmas special is "lovely".

George revealed: "We get the scripts a couple of weeks before we film them, so honestly I don't really know. Christmas is lovely for Trixie, there's some lovely stuff going on. Heidi [Thomas, the series's creator] just writes so well for the character.

"And there's always a surprise – every series I go, 'Oh my God, you're kidding me, that's going to happen to Trixie?' So I think that's what keeps the character kind of stretched."

Helen George plays Nurse Trixie Franklin in Call the Midwife BBC

George also explained that she likes how her character is "constantly underestimated", saying that "people always underestimate Trixie and it's lovely being able to sort of push her to extremities all the time".

At the BFI & Radio Times Television Festival the show's creator Heidi Thomas also revealed that "something interesting and rather wonderful will happen for Trixie this series, so she has big news coming up".

However, Thomas stopped short of revealing just what this news is and whether it has anything to do with her relationship with Matthew, so it seems that fans will just have to wait and find out when the series airs next year, likely soon after this year's Christmas special.

Additional reporting by Huw Fullerton.

Call the Midwife will return to BBC One and BBC iPlayer. Seasons 1-11 are available on BBC iPlayer now.

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1.