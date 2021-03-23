Boydguard producer “confident” we will see series 2 “in due course”

It’s been almost three years since Bodyguard aired, introducing the world to Richard Madden’s war vet turned bodyguard David Budd and Keeley Hawes’ enigmatic politician Julia Montague. Despite the series being a huge hit, and eventually landing on Netflix following its BBC premiere, a second season is yet to be confirmed.

Rumours and chatter have picked up, on and off, since the first series ended, with creator Jed Mercurio stating he would “absolutely” do Bodyguard season 2 should Richard Madden’s availability allow. But that was more than two years ago and a second series is yet to materialise.

However, there may hope on the horizon yet. Bodyguard producer Simon Heath, who also works alongside Mercurio on Line of Duty, revealed he is “confident” that Bodyguard 2 will happen.

In an interview with Metro, Heath said: “Bodyguard is a big beast to put back together. I’m reasonably confident we will see it in due course.”

This is especially encouraging, considering Mercurio suggested he was only “in talks” for a second series during an interview with GQ. We will bring you more news as soon as we hear it.

Meanwhile, Mercurio and Heath are tight-lipped when it comes to Line of Duty season 7 (yes, people are already talking about it, even though we’re only one episode into series six!). Mercurio has previously said it’s “not entirely clear” whether it will go ahead or not, and suggested the sixth series wouldn’t wrap things up in a neat bow either way.

