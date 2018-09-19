When asked by This Morning’s Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby if Montague was really dead, Mercurio teased: “Well I think you need to watch the finale on Sunday night, but we’re all sitting back and enjoying the speculation.

“It’s great that people have their own theories. Actually, I do look at some of the bigger theories and it’s interesting that occasionally there’s a grain of truth.”

Confused, Schofield then read out a previous quote from Mercurio in which he confirmed the character had definitely died after the bombing.

To which Mercurio sarcastically replied: “Well that’s the thing if you’re a drama writer. You obviously always have to tell the truth – there’s no element of fiction in it at all Phillip.”

Referring to how Hawes’ character in Line Of Duty was also killed off, Mercurio added: “The fact it happened before makes people think she must obviously be dead.”

Fans will have to wait until Sunday night to find out what on earth is really going on, but Bodyguard should have a satisfying ending. As Mercurio said: “I’m very optimistic they’ll get the answers they’re looking for.”

The extended series finale of Bodyguard will air on Sunday 23rd September at 9pm on BBC1