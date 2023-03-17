The new drama set in Belfast stars Siân Brooke and focuses on a group of rookie recruits working in the Northern Ireland Police Service.

For viewers still bereft at the end of Happy Valley , Blue Lights is here to scratch that police drama itch.

The six-part series comes from creators Declan Lawn and Adam Patterson and focuses on both the politics and the day-to-day risks of policing in Belfast.

But when does the series start, what is it about and who else is in the cast? Read on for everything you need to know about Blue Lights on BBC One.

When will Blue Lights be released?

Tommy (Nathan Braniff) in Blue Lights BBC/Gallagher Films/Two Cities Television

Blue Lights will start airing from 9pm on 27th March on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. Once the first episode has aired the full series of six episodes will become available on BBC iPlayer.

The series started filming in Belfast back in February 2022, and has been created by Declan Lawn and Adam Patterson, whose previous work includes The Salisbury Poisonings and The Undeclared War.

What is Blue Lights about?

Annie (Katherine Devlin) in Blue Lights BBC/Gallagher Films/Two Cities Television

The official synopsis for Blue Lights says: "Grace, a mother of a teenage boy, has made the decision in her 40’s to leave her steady job as a social worker to join the Police Service of Northern Ireland. Having previously worked in social care she straddles a fine line between the personal and professional.

"It’s the biggest gamble of her life, and just a few weeks into the job, she’s making so many mistakes that her decision no longer looks like a winning bet.

"Her fellow rookies are Annie, who struggles with the fact that her chosen path may mean having to leave everything she’s ever known behind, and Tommy, who is desperate to prove himself, despite being disastrously inept at the practical side of frontline response policing.

"All three are new police officers in their probation period with the PSNI, the odds are at least one of them isn’t going to last. The pressure is immense, but if they succumb to it, they won’t survive. Often the rookie officers don’t know the extent of the peril they are in, or who they can trust.

"What’s it like to have to hide your job from neighbours, friends and even family? How do you distinguish between who needs your help and who wants you dead simply because of the uniform you wear?"

Blue Lights cast - who stars in the police drama?

Siân Brooke as Grace in Blue Lights BBC/Gallagher Films/Two Cities Television

The cast of Blue Lights is led by Siân Brooke, who viewers may know for her roles in Sherlock, House of the Dragon, Good Omens and Trying.

She is joined in the series by established stars such as Richard Dormer (Game of Thrones) and Andi Osho (Line of Duty), as well as newcomers and up-and-coming actors such as Katherine Devlin and Nathan Braniff.

Siân Brooke as Grace Ellis

Katherine Devlin as Annie Conlon

Nathan Braniff as Tommy Foster

Martin McCann as Stevie Neil

Richard Dormer as Gerald ‘Gerry’ Cliff

Hannah McClean as Jen Robinson

Valene Kane as Angela Mackle

Jonathan Harden as David ‘Jonty’ Jonson

John Lynch as James McIntyre

Andi Osho as Sandra Cliff

Blue Lights trailer

You can watch the full trailer for Blue Lights right here now.

Blue Lights will air on Monday 27th March at 9pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

