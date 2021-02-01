Accessibility Links

James Nesbitt stars in first trailer for Jed Mercurio’s new thriller Bloodlands

James Nesbitt stars as a detective looking for the serial killer who murdered his wife in this new thriller.

Bloodlands

Published:

BBC One has shared the first trailer for Bloodlands – an upcoming drama from Line of Duty creator Jed Mercurio.

The miniseries stars Cold Feet’s James Nesbitt as a Northern Irish detective on the hunt for a serial killer known as Goliath, who murdered his wife.

In the 40-second trailer, we meet detective Tom Brannick (Nesbitt) as he picks up a 20-year-old investigation into “possible assassin” they called Goliath and reveals to his team that the killer at large murdered his wife.

The clip teases the chaotic events to come as Brannick searches for Goliath, from exploding police cars to violent attacks in underground garages (it wouldn’t be a Mercurio drama without a secret meeting in a multi-storey car park).

“At some point the past has to die,” Luther’s Michael Smiley is seen saying, before Nesbitt replies: “Not for me.”

Nesbitt is joined in the cast by the likes of Ian McElhinney (Derry Girls), Lisa Dwan (Top Boy) and Lorcan Cranitch (The Dig), as well as Charlene McKenna (Ripper Street), Lola Petticrew (Come Home), Chris Walley (The Young Offenders), Kathy Kiera Clarke (Derry Girls) and Susan Lynch (Happy Valley).

With a script penned by newcomer Chris Brandon, Bloodlands began production early last year, with the cast spotted filming in Belfast in January 2020.

Bloodlands won’t be the only project of Mercurio’s on TV this year, with Line of Duty’s sixth series expected to air in early 2021.

Bloodlands airs on BBC One later in the year. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our handy TV Guide.

