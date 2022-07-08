True crime drama Black Bird tells the extraordinary story of Jimmy Keene, who was torn away from his high-flying lifestyle when he was sentenced to 10 years in prison on a charge of conspiracy to distribute cocaine.

After shooting to stardom with crowd-pleasing performances in Kingsman and Rocketman , Taron Egerton is moving into darker territory with his latest project.

Just when it seemed that life as he knew it was over, the authorities offered Keene a high-stakes deal: transfer to a maximum-security institution, get a confession out of a suspected serial killer and walk free.

Black Bird boasts a stellar cast that includes Paul Walter Hauser as chilling target Larry Hall and the late Ray Liotta as Keene's father, who went by the nickname 'Big Jim'.

Taron Egerton plays James 'Jimmy' Keene

Who is Jimmy Keene? When Jimmy was a teenager, he had a promising future ahead of him. Having been coached from a young age by his loving father, he was the star player on his high school's American Football team and one of the most popular kids around. However, his decision to start dealing drugs steered him onto an altogether different path which ultimately put him behind bars. With an agonising 10-year sentence ahead of him, Jimmy is given a second chance when authorities choose him to infiltrate a maximum-security prison and get information out of a suspected serial killer.

What else has Taron Egerton been in? Egerton's break out role came in 2014's Kingsman: The Secret Service, where he played fledgling super-spy Gary 'Eggsy' Unwin. He went on to star in Elton John biopic Rocketman, where he earned a Golden Globe for his lead performance as the iconic rock star. Egerton's other projects include 2018's Robin Hood and Netflix original series The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance, while he also lends his voice to the animated Sing movies.

Paul Walter Hauser plays Larry Hall

Who is Larry Hall? Larry is Jimmy's target. He is currently incarcerated for kidnapping a teenage girl who was later found dead, but is attempting to appeal the conviction. Authorities believe he may be responsible for other disappearances, specifically Tricia Reitler, who has been missing for years and presumed dead. If Jimmy can learn the specific whereabouts of her body from Larry, then his 10-year prison sentence will be completely wiped away. However, he'll have to tread carefully as any wrong move could have devastating consequences.

What else has Paul Walter Hauser been in? Hauser has appeared in several acclaimed films including biopic I, Tonya and Richard Jewell, as well as Spike Lee collaborations BlacKkKlansman and Da 5 Bloods. Last year, he appeared opposite Emma Stone in Disney's live-action reimagining of Cruella. On the small screen, he has a recurring role on Netflix's Cobra Kai and recently guest starred in sketch comedy I Think You Should Leave.

Ray Liotta plays James 'Big Jim' Keene

Who is James 'Big Jim' Keene? Big Jim is Jimmy's father. The two of them have a very close bond, with Jim Snr having mentored his son in American Football and attended every match he ever played. Seeing Jimmy sent to prison on a 10-year sentence is heartbreaking for him and he tries desperately to get him out. However, those efforts are forced to a stop when Jim suffers a stroke which leaves him severely weakened. Fearing that his father might not have much time left, Jimmy becomes all the more motivated to free himself.

What else has Ray Liotta been in? Liotta passed away earlier this year, leaving behind a jaw-dropping body of work. He is known for iconic films Goodfellas, Field of Dreams and Hannibal, as well as more recent projects such as Marriage Story and The Many Saints of Newark. On the small screen, he co-starred opposite Jennifer Lopez in crime drama Shades of Blue and recently featured in Amazon Prime Video's spy thriller Hanna.

Sepideh Moafi plays Agent Lauren McCauley

Who is Agent McCauley? McCauley is an FBI agent present for the initial raid of Jimmy Keene's house. Following his conviction, she approaches him about the Larry Hall operation and is a contact while he's on the inside.

What else has Sepideh Moafi been in? Moafi is known for earlier roles in television dramas The L Word: Generation Q and The Deuce, as well as sci-fi series Falling Water.

Greg Kinnear plays Brian Miller

Who is Brian Miller? Brian is a detective from a small town in Illinois who follows the trail left by Hall on a mission for answers regarding the disappearance of a local woman years earlier.

What else has Greg Kinnear been in? Kinnear earned an Academy Award nomination for his role in 1997 comedy-drama As Good As It Gets, where he appeared opposite Jack Nicholson. He went on to more successful turns in You've Got Mail, Little Miss Sunshine and Anchorman 2, while on the small screen he is known for Friends, The Kennedys and, most recently, Shining Vale.

Joe Williamson plays Co Carter

Who is Co Carter? Carter is a guard at the prison which houses both Larry Hall and Jimmy Keene.

What else has Joe Williamson been in? Williamson has previously appeared in Grey's Anatomy, Looking, All Rise and Lucifer, among other US dramas.

Jake McLaughlin plays Gary Hall

Who is Gary Hall? Gary is Larry's non-identical twin brother, who hopes to get him out of jail.

What else has Jake McLaughlin been in? Former soldier McLaughlin made his acting debut in 2007 film In The Valley of Elah, which led to further work in projects such as action thriller Quantico.

