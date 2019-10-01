Also starring in the "excruciatingly honest" eight-part series are Lorraine Ashbourne (Unforgotten, Jericho) and Phil Daniels (EastEnders, New Tricks) as Suzie’s parents, who attempt to support their daughter when a photo of her in a "compromising position" is leaked online.

Filming has already begun on the series, co-created by Piper and Secret Diary of a Call Girl writer Lucy Prebble. Georgi Banks-Davies is directing.

Of the casting announcement, Prebble and Piper said: “A strong, dark, fun tale like I Hate Suzie needs actors with nerve as well as talent. We’re thrilled to be working with such a brilliant ensemble. We hope you enjoy!”

The series will air on Sky Atlantic and NOW TV in 2020