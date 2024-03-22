"She thinks everything's on track," says Martha during their date night as the couple discuss next steps, including interviews and a home visit.

Although Humphrey acknowledges that he's "really excited now it's happening", he does confess that he's apprehensive about the road ahead, which is to be expected, and something Martha also echoed.

But while they "seem like ideal candidates", according to the social worker, Humphrey is worried that he's scuppered their chances – and before they've even begun.

When his colleague Detective Sergeant Esther Williams (Zahra Ahmadi) asks him how he got on with his initial assessment in the teaser for next week's episode, the frustrated detective replies: "Terribly!"

But despite his despondency, we have a feeling his interview won't be the disaster he believes it to be, because he has all of the attributes they're looking for (and also because there wouldn't be much of a show if they failed at the first hurdle).

Kris Marshall as Humphrey and Sally Bretton as Martha in Beyond Paradise. Martha Lloyd (SALLY BRETTON),EMBARGOED: NOT FOR PUBLICATION BEFORE 00:00:01 MONDAY 18Red Planet Pictures/Ed Miller

Speaking to RadioTimes.com and other press about their fostering journey, Marshall said: "They've come to terms with the fact they can't conceive a child and it's made them stronger. There's a lightness to them, which they maybe lost during their early time in Shipton Abbott."

He also explained what makes the couple the perfect fit for fostering.

"They're fun and they have so much love and emotional support to give to a foster child because of the journey they've been on with IVF," he said.

"There's a slight madness to them as a couple, they're quirky. They are really close, and they've always got a lot going on, which I reckon kids can get on board with. And of course, he's a policeman and she has her own business, so they're both responsible, and I think that's what makes good parents."

