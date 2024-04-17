A third image sees Kelby (Dylan Llewellyn), Margo (Felicity Montagu) and Martha's mum Anne (Barbara Flynn) getting in the spirit with face masks of Humphrey and Martha.

The party comes ahead of the wedding, which will be seen in the season finale next week - images of which have already been released.

Dylan Llewellyn as PC Kelby Hartford and Felicity Montagu as Margo Martins in Beyond Paradise. Red Planet Pictures/Joss Barratt

Elsewhere in this week's episode, Esther will be seen wrestling with unexpected consequences when a white lie she told Zoe about her dead father comes back to haunt her.

Meanwhile, the team will be seen investigating when a walker stumbles across a woman, face down on the ground with an arrow through her shoulder.

This leads them to uncover a family feud between the victim and her brother-in-law, leaving the team with more than one crime to solve.

Sally Bretton as Martha Lloyd in Beyond Paradise. Red Planet Pictures/Joss Barratt

Ahead of this season, Esther star Zahra Ahmadi teased that the cases would be "bolder and bigger" this time around, adding that they're "more linked to the local surroundings".

She continued: "There’s a fishing boat case, and there’s a real sense of magic around the sea. We’ve got a murder mystery on a steam train, the school priest going missing and a medium predicting an arson attack.

"I feel like the stories come more out of the land this series."

Beyond Paradise airs on Fridays on BBC One and iPlayer.

