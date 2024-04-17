Beyond Paradise pics reveal first look at Humphrey and Martha's hen/stag party
Humphrey and Martha look loved-up in the first-look images from this week's episode.
This week's episode of Beyond Paradise sees Humphrey (Kris Marshall) and Martha (Sally Bretton) celebrating their upcoming nuptials with a stag/hen party, and a selection of first-look images see the celebrations in full swing.
In one image, the couple are seen leaning in for a kiss while sat by the bar, while another sees Martha leaning across the bar smiling.
A third image sees Kelby (Dylan Llewellyn), Margo (Felicity Montagu) and Martha's mum Anne (Barbara Flynn) getting in the spirit with face masks of Humphrey and Martha.
The party comes ahead of the wedding, which will be seen in the season finale next week - images of which have already been released.
Elsewhere in this week's episode, Esther will be seen wrestling with unexpected consequences when a white lie she told Zoe about her dead father comes back to haunt her.
Meanwhile, the team will be seen investigating when a walker stumbles across a woman, face down on the ground with an arrow through her shoulder.
This leads them to uncover a family feud between the victim and her brother-in-law, leaving the team with more than one crime to solve.
Ahead of this season, Esther star Zahra Ahmadi teased that the cases would be "bolder and bigger" this time around, adding that they're "more linked to the local surroundings".
She continued: "There’s a fishing boat case, and there’s a real sense of magic around the sea. We’ve got a murder mystery on a steam train, the school priest going missing and a medium predicting an arson attack.
"I feel like the stories come more out of the land this series."
Beyond Paradise airs on Fridays on BBC One and iPlayer.
