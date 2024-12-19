The teaser also gave a closer look at the wider cast in this six-part series, including Zoë Wanamaker, Philip Glenister and Chloé Sweetlove.

You can watch the full teaser below.

In the new series, audiences will be introduced to Jim Bergerac as a broken man, battling his demons and on leave after the death of his wife.

But things soon change when a member of Jersey's wealthiest families is murdered and the Chief of Police wants their best detective on the case, leading Bergerac back to work.

The logline continues: "Bergerac returns to work to help him become the formidable detective he once was, whilst also trying to prove to his daughter Kim and mother-in-law Charlie Hungerford that his life is back on track.

"The Wakefield's, led by patriarch and businessman Arthur, are keeping their cards close to their chests, whilst a man from Bergerac's past resurfaces to make a shocking accusation. Is Bergerac up to the job?"

Further cast members include Pippa Haywood (Green Wing), Robert Gilbert (Killing Eve), Aidan McArdle (Blackshore), Timothy Renouf (A Very British Scandal), Stephen Wight (Screw), Ayesha Antoine (The Long Song) and Celine Arden (The Postcard Killings).

In this modern re-imagining of Bergerac, the series aims to honour the iconic drama which starred John Nettles and ran for nine seasons on the BBC from 1981 to 1991.

In a change from the original series, Bergerac will have one character-led murder mystery run across all six episodes, rather than a new storyline in each episode.

Bergerac will air on free to air channel U&DRAMA and free streaming service U in February 2025.

