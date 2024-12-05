Netflix releases first look at American Primeval with star-studded cast
Taylor Kitsch and Betty Gilpin lead the epic western series.
A first look trailer has been unveiled for American Primeval, the brand-new Netflix western series starring Taylor Kitsch and Betty Gilpin.
The trailer, which gives us a sense of the scope of the series as well as its breathtaking visuals, sees numerous characters going on pivotal journeys, including Gilpin's character Sara and her son Devin, played by Preston Mota.
They meet Kitsch's character Isaac, who vows to protect them on their journey, but given the glimpses of action we're shown throughout the trailer, it seems this will be no mean feat.
You can watch the trailer right here:
The official synopsis for the series says: "This is America… 1857. Up is down, pain is everywhere, innocence and tranquility are losing the battle to hatred and fear. Peace is the shrinking minority, and very few possess grace — even fewer know compassion. There is no safe haven in these brutal lands, and only one goal matters: survival.
"American Primeval is a fictionalised dramatisation and examination of the violent collision of culture, religion, and community as men and women fight and die to keep or control this land."
Alongside Kitsch, Gilpin and Mota, the six-part series also stars Dane DeHaan, Shea Whigham, Joe Tippett, Jai Courtney, Kyle Bradley Davis, Lucas Neff, Derek Hinkey, Saura Lightfoot Leon and Shawnee Pourier.
Kitsch is best-known for his roles in films such as X-Men Origins: Wolverine, John Carter, Battleship, Lone Survivor and 21 Bridges, as well as series including True Detective and The Terminal List.
Meanwhile, Gilpin is known for her roles in films such as The Hunt and The Tomorrow War, as well as series including Nurse Jackie, Mrs Davis and GLOW.
