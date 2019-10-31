The show version of Jack Ryan is based on characters from Tom Clancy’s book series of the same name, although it is not a direct adaptation.

Series two concerns an investigation into the suspicious shipment of illegal arms in the Venezuelan jungle as Jack Ryan sets out to uncover a sinister and far reaching conspiracy.

But when the Venezuelan President launches a counter-attack, Jack and his fellow operatives are forced into a global mission to unravel his plot, taking them across the US, UK, Russia and Venezuela.

Amazon has assembled an impressive cast for the series, with Krasinski joined by The Wire’s Wendell Pierce – who reprises his role as Ryan’s boss James Greer – as well as Prometheus’ Noomi Rapace, and House of Cards star Michael Kelly, both of whom are new for season two.

The series consists of eight episodes and definitely won’t be the last – a third series has already been commissioned.

All eight episodes are available to stream on Amazon Prime Video now