Hulu has renewed the Kim Kardashian-fronted legal drama All’s Fair from Ryan Murphy for a second season.

Ad

The series has performed well so far on Hulu despite a host of scathing reviews, including a 3 per cent rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

The Disney-owned streamer said the series received 3.2 million views globally in its first three days, which marks the best premiere for an original scripted series on the platform in three years.

Kardashian previously shrugged off the negative reviews the legal drama has received in a playful post on Instagram, which included screenshots of posts on X (formerly Twitter) from fans, one of which read: "Some of the worst acting I’ve ever seen in my life alongside the most predictable storylines and the most ridiculous styling. I’m obsessed I need 14 seasons."

“Have you tuned in to the most critically acclaimed show of the year!?!?!?” Kardashian joked in the caption.

All’s Fair revolves around a group of women who band together to launch their own divorce law firm and go to great extremes to get what they (and their clients) want.

The official logline for season 1 reads: "Fierce, brilliant, and emotionally complicated, they navigate high-stakes breakups, scandalous secrets, and shifting allegiances — both in the courtroom and within their own ranks.

"In a world where money talks and love is a battleground, these women don’t just play the game — they change it."

Sarah Paulson and Glenn Close in All's Fair. Disney/Ser Baffo

Alongside Kardashian and Paulson, the star-studded cast also includes Naomi Watts, Niecy Nash-Betts, Teyana Taylor, Matthew Noszka, Sarah Paulson and Glenn Close.

The series is created by Murphy, Jon Robin Baitz and Joe Baken, who write and executive produce with Jamie Pachino, Lyn Greene and Richard Levine.

Kardashian, Close, Watts, Nash-Betts and Paulson also serve as executive producers, as do Anthony Hemingway, Kris Jenner, Eric Kovtun, Scott Robertson and Nissa Diederich. The series is helmed by Murphy and Hemingway.

Read more:

All's Fair is available to watch on Disney Plus in the UK. You can sign up to Disney Plus from £4.99 a month now.

Add Down All's Fair to your watchlist on the Radio Times: What to Watch app – download now for daily TV recommendations, features and more.

Ad

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.