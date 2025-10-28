There are a lot of people who like to keep up with every twist of Kim Kardashian’s life story. Her 354 million followers on Instagram can monitor every turn of the 45-year-old’s two-decade evolution from reality TV star to influencer, company CEO to activist and, most recently, dedicated law student.

But even they may be surprised by her latest incarnation: starring in All’s Fair, a US drama created by Ryan Murphy, who semi-joked that he initially pitched the show to broadcasters in five words: "Kim Kardashian as a divorce lawyer”.

The idea was well received, and now Kardashian joins an A-list cast that includes Glenn Close and Teyana Taylor, alongside Murphy regulars Sarah Paulson, Naomi Watts and Niecy Nash-Betts.

The six women play immaculately attired divorce attorneys who break away from a male-dominated firm to form their own deliberately ball-breaking practice.

Aside from the glamorous sets and huge costume budget, Kardashian, who divorced rapper Kanye West in 2022, believes the message is an important one: "Anyone going through a separation of their family is going through a hard time. Ryan picked cases with women who feel broken and at their lowest. Our job is to give them their confidence back."

Kim Kardashian has her Lemonade moment in All's Fair. Ser Baffo / Disney

Star and producer already share a connection. Murphy’s long list of TV hits includes The People v OJ Simpson: American Crime Story, which details the trial of the fallen sport star and actor. His real-life attorneys included Kim’s father Robert Kardashian, whom she credits for inspiring her interest in law: "I loved the discipline, I loved the work he was doing and wanted to be a part of it, so it’s fun to be able to play that on TV now."

All’s Fair’s other big name on the call sheet is Close, who shared that she was initially reluctant to take on another fictional lawyer after her previous Emmy award-winning role of Patty Hewes in legal drama Damages, but she was brought round by what Murphy promised her.

Close recalled: "He said, ‘You’re going to be the matriarch, the mentor and you’ll have great clothes.'"

All's Fair will premiere on Disney Plus in the UK on 4th November 2025.

