Ryan Murphy is back with another TV series but, this time round, it's something a lot more glamorous than Monster. Hulu's All's Fair is one of the most hotly anticipated shows of the year, not least because it's led by a star-studded cast.

The show follows a team of female divorce lawyers after they leave a male-dominated firm in order to forge their own path in the industry. "Fierce, brilliant, and emotionally complicated, they navigate high-stakes breakups, scandalous secrets, and shifting allegiances – both in the courtroom and within their own ranks," the synopsis reads.

It continues: "In a world where money talks and love is a battleground, these women don’t just play the game – they change it."

The series has just premiered on Disney Plus here in the UK, with new episodes set to be released weekly. But when do new instalments of All's Fair land and how can you watch them? Read on to find out.

All's Fair release schedule: When will new episodes be released?

Kim Kardashian in All's Fair. Disney/Ser Baffo

All's Fair premiered on Disney Plus in the UK on Tuesday 4th November with the first three episodes. New episodes will be released every Tuesday on the streaming platform.

In the US, the show premiered on Hulu, with episodes also being released weekly on its respective platform.

The full release schedule for All's Fair is as follows:

Episode 1 - Tuesday 4th November (out now)

Episode 2 - Tuesday 4th November (out now)

Episode 3 - Tuesday 4th November (out now)

Episode 4 - Tuesday 11th November

Episode 5 - Tuesday 18th November

Episode 6 - Tuesday 25th November

Episode 7 - Tuesday 2nd December

Episode 8 - Tuesday 9th December

Episode 9 - Tuesday 16th December

Episode 10 - Tuesday 23rd December

How many episodes of All's Fair are there?

There are 10 episodes of All's Fair in total.

All's Fair trailer

The trailer for All's Fair can be found below.

All's Fair will premiere on Disney Plus in the UK on 4th November 2025. You can sign up to Disney Plus from £4.99 a month now.

