But in their possession is a legendary diamond that they must keep from falling into the hands of the Nazis.

The story follows Marie as her path also collides with German soldier Werner (Louis Hofmann), a teenage boy whose radio-related intelligence leads to him being unwillingly drafted into Hitler's regime.

It's a slow-burning and mellow kind of drama with a fitting soundtrack to match, but what songs are included in the series? Read on for more about the music used in All the Light We Cannot See.

All the Light We Cannot See soundtrack

Aria Mia Loberti as Marie-Laure and Mark Ruffalo as Daniel LeBlanc in All the Light We Cannot See. Timea Saghy/Netflix

The entire series includes songs from the official soundtrack, which has been composed by James Newton Howard.

Howard is a well-known composer and music producer, having scored over 100 films, won a Grammy and an Emmy, and received multiple Oscar nominations.

Howard has scored films such as Pretty Woman, the Hunger Games film franchise and The Dark Knight, to name a few.

Here, he brings his musical talents to produce a fittingly moody soundtrack to All the Light We Cannot See, providing fitting musical accompaniments to the series's most tense and emotional moments.

Speaking about being involved in the soundtrack, Howard told Netflix that he sought the project out when he heard it was in production.

He said: "I had written a couple of themes before I even saw any picture. I want people to feel moved and optimistic that the human spirit is resilient and capable of facing the greatest dangers."

Howard also revealed how he attempted to stay true to each character’s point of view, using a substantial amount of synthesisers, sound design and electronics to add depth and drama to his core palette of piano, solo violin and orchestra.

The Model City theme "became the emotional centrepiece of the score" — being a track that carries over from young Marie’s life into her teenage years.

Its violin solo was written especially for acclaimed violinist James Ehnes.

The album will be released on the day of the show's release on Thursday 2nd November.

The full track list for the soundtrack is as follows.

1. Main Title

2. August 1944

3. Falling Leaflets

4. Werner Listens

5. Secrets

6. Depart Immediately

7. Model City

8. To the Museum

9. A Day at the Museum

10. Wire

11. Messages in Code

12. A Small Miracle

13. A Great Professor

14. Top of My Class

15. Reason to Hope

16. Spilled Milk

17. Ten Seconds

18. Retrieving the Jewels

19. Father’s Fault

20. Burning Carousel

21. Illegal Broadcast

22. Broken Radio

23. Fix It or Die

24. No Trains Left

25. Burden

26. A Promise

27. Traditional Welcome

28. Finding 1310

29. Time to Meet

30. Take the Weapon

31. Thought Destroys Action

32. Genius Is a Gift

33. You Are the Professor

34. Catching Breath

35. Model Building

36. The Committee

37. Speak to Me

38. Fearless

39. No Escape

40. No Time for Games

41. Ask Me Again

42. I Need Your Strength

43. I Am Not Alone

44. Not Today

45. Uncle Etienne Sent Me

46. Sound Warnings

47. The Most Important Light

48. Liberation

49. Sea of Flames

50. Saint-Malo

51. Model City Duet – James Newton Howard & James Ehnes

52. Clair de Lune – Alison Procter

Aside from the official soundtrack, one of the main songs featured in the series that is meaningful to the plot line is Claude Debussy's Clair de Lune, which is an iconic classical piano track.

The song has been used in films such as Twilight, The Purge and Ocean's Eleven - but in the series, it's used as the hopeful piece of music that accompanies the professor's radio broadcasts, and is integral for both Marie-Laure and Werner.

All the Light We Cannot See will premiere on Netflix on Thursday 2nd November 2023. Sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

All the Light We Cannot See by Anthony Doerr is available to buy now.

