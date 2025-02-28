He explains how the murder begins at "point zero", when there is some injury or grievance made by one party to another - as we see flashbacks to the divorce of British tennis star Nevile Strange, played by Oliver Jackson-Cohen, and his ex-wife Audrey, played by Ella Lily Hyland.

We get a sense of the love triangle set to play out between Audrey, Nevile and his new wife Kay, played by Mimi Keene, as tensions run high around the dinner table.

Oliver Jackson-Cohen as Nevile Strange and Mimi Keene as Kay Elliott in Towards Zero. BBC

The series, which is set in 1936, sees Nevile and Audrey deciding to spend a summer together at Gull’s Point, their childhood home and the coastal estate of Nevile's aunt, Lady Tressilian (Anjelica Huston).

Read more:

The synopsis for the series says: "With unfinished business between the former childhood sweethearts, plus the presence of Nevile’s new wife Kay (Mimi Keene), tensions are running high.

"Add to this a long-suffering lady’s companion, a mysterious gentleman’s valet, an exiled cousin with a grudge, a venerable family lawyer, an inquisitive orphan and a French con man, and soon there will be murder.

"A troubled detective must rediscover his purpose to untangle a toxic web of jealousy, deceit and dysfunction. Can he solve the crime before another victim meets their death?

"An explosive love triangle, a formidable matriarch and a house party of enemies. All compelled… Towards Zero."

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Towards Zero has been adapted for the screen by Rachel Bennette, who has revealed some of the changes she made to the original story, explaining these "were driven by the dramatic challenges of the three-hour drama, and the need to dig deeper into the characters and themes to find the emotional truths of the bigger story, and build the plot".

Agatha Christie's Towards Zero will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer from Sunday 2nd March.

Ad

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.