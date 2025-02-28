Agatha Christie's Towards Zero teases scandalous love triangle in first look
The BBC's new adaptation will start on Sunday 2nd March.
The BBC's new Agatha Christie adaptation, Towards Zero, is just around the corner, and RadioTimes.com has got an exclusive first-look clip giving us a sense of the drama.
In the clip, which you can watch above, Clarke Peters's character, family lawyer Mr Treves, is seen addressing guests at a dinner party, explaining to them that detective stories, which often start with a murder, begin in the wrong place - as the story actually begins years before.
He explains how the murder begins at "point zero", when there is some injury or grievance made by one party to another - as we see flashbacks to the divorce of British tennis star Nevile Strange, played by Oliver Jackson-Cohen, and his ex-wife Audrey, played by Ella Lily Hyland.
We get a sense of the love triangle set to play out between Audrey, Nevile and his new wife Kay, played by Mimi Keene, as tensions run high around the dinner table.
The series, which is set in 1936, sees Nevile and Audrey deciding to spend a summer together at Gull’s Point, their childhood home and the coastal estate of Nevile's aunt, Lady Tressilian (Anjelica Huston).
Read more:
- Bergerac's Philip Glenister actually wanted to play different role in reboot
- Agatha Christie's Towards Zero confirms BBC air date with first trailer
The synopsis for the series says: "With unfinished business between the former childhood sweethearts, plus the presence of Nevile’s new wife Kay (Mimi Keene), tensions are running high.
"Add to this a long-suffering lady’s companion, a mysterious gentleman’s valet, an exiled cousin with a grudge, a venerable family lawyer, an inquisitive orphan and a French con man, and soon there will be murder.
"A troubled detective must rediscover his purpose to untangle a toxic web of jealousy, deceit and dysfunction. Can he solve the crime before another victim meets their death?
"An explosive love triangle, a formidable matriarch and a house party of enemies. All compelled… Towards Zero."
By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Towards Zero has been adapted for the screen by Rachel Bennette, who has revealed some of the changes she made to the original story, explaining these "were driven by the dramatic challenges of the three-hour drama, and the need to dig deeper into the characters and themes to find the emotional truths of the bigger story, and build the plot".
Agatha Christie's Towards Zero will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer from Sunday 2nd March.
Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.
Authors
James Hibbs is a Drama Writer for Radio Times, covering programmes across both streaming platforms and linear channels. He previously worked in PR, first for a B2B agency and subsequently for international TV production company Fremantle. He possesses a BA in English and Theatre Studies and an NCTJ Level 5 Diploma in Journalism.