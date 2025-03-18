What follows is a study of the damaging impact that online incel culture is having on young men and boys – and the devastating, sometimes fatal outcome of that for women and girls.

Newcomer Owen Cooper plays Jamie, the young boy who is accused of killing one of his peers, with Graham playing his father Eddie, and Ashley Walters playing DI Luke Bascombe, who is leading the investigation.

"It was intense. It was intense," said Ashley Walters of making Adolescence.

"I came into this job personally thinking that I was going to quit acting. So before I was like, ‘I’ve had enough.’ And obviously I've started directing and I was like, 'I want to pursue that a bit more, slow down the acting a bit, and eventually phase it out.'

And Stephen called me and was like, ‘No, you got to come and do this job.’ So I came, didn't realise how intense it was going to be, but it was so intense. The challenge was great. I was crying into my script most nights in the apartment, so scared I'm not going to remember the material.

"But actually, coming out of it, I grew. There was a newfound love for the craft and what I do. So it was intense, but really challenging and beautiful at the end of it for me."

Other cast members include Christine Tremarco as Jamie's mum Manda, Faye Marsay as DS Misha Frank, Mark Stanley as lawyer Paulie Barlow, Erin Doherty as clinical psychologist Briony Ariston, Jo Hartley as headteacher Mrs Fenumore, and Hannah Walters as teacher Mrs Bailey.

The series was shot in South Kirkby, West Yorkshire, and filmed in one take by director Phillip Barantini, who reunited with composers and long-term collaborators Aaron May and David Ridley following their work on Boiling Point and Malpractice.

Accompanying their score, which is at times unsettling and on other occasions profoundly moving, there are also a couple of significant needle drops, which we've listed below.

Adolescence soundtrack

Erin Doherty as Briony Ariston in Adolescence. Netflix

Episode 2

Fragile – a Sting cover composed by May and Ridley

Episode 4

Take On Me – A-ha

Through the Eyes of a Child – Aurora

