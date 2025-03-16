The idea for the series came from Graham, whose heart "hurt" after reading two articles about incidences of a young boy stabbing a young girl.

"If I'm really honest with you, that hurt my heart and I just thought, why?" Graham told Sky News. "Why does this kind of thing happen? What is this society? Why have we reached this point where this kind of thing is happening? What was the reason?"

Filmed in one-shot takes, Adolescence was filmed last year, with most of the action set-based. But some of the shoot did take place on location.

Where was Adolescence filmed?

Adolescence was filmed in South Kirkby, West Yorkshire.

The cast and crew were based at Production Park, a studio facility near Wakefield, for six months last summer, where most of the filming took place.

"The series posed a major challenge for us with the one-shot element, so we needed a studio space that could match our technical needs, but also provide a home for the crew and actors during the whole process," said Mark Herbert, joint CEO of WARP Films.

"It was a great space to build our sets."

One of the studios housed an "extensive set build", part of which was a police station.

There were "two internal builds" in total, plus an "extension outside".

Some on location filming also took place, one being the Miller house, which is located just a few minutes from the studio.

