Fans of the hell-bound hit Netflix series Lucifer may be alarmed to learn the final series six will only consist of eight episodes – at least, that’s according to an authoritative US entertainment website.

TV Line has reported the series duration, but Netflix itself has not corroborated the story, giving the scoop a “No comment” response.

If correct the final series will be half the length of Lucifer season five, the first half of which streamed on Netflix on August 21 and which became most-watched serial on the network.

Eight episodes has a nice evenness to it and would bring the Lucifer grand total to 91 episodes, but it is unlikely to find favour with fans, who are among the most passionate in television. Eight episodes would also chime with previous series durations, which have never been similar in length, going from 13 episodes in season one to 18 in season two, 26 in season three, 10 in season four and 16 in season 5/a/b.

It’s not yet clear when season 5b will stream on Netflix because the final episode was not completed before the coronavirus pandemic shut down the industry worldwide. Once filming has wrapped on the 16th episode of season five, production will go straight into season six.

TV Line reported that production will resume on Thursday, 24th September.

RadioTimes.com has crunched the numbers and assessed the information and we speculate that final half of season five could go live in January 2021.

*The following contains season five spoilers*

The crime thriller, which stars Tom Ellis as crime-solving devil Lucifer Morningstar, was forced to halt production in March, while season five premiered in August with Lucifer’s identical, devious twin Michael pretending to be him to Detective Decker and his other colleagues at the LAPD, as Lucifer languishes in Hell.

Michael is on a mission to destroy his life, a project that appeared to be going extremely well as he managed to turn key allies against Lucifer. But the appearance of God (Dennis Haysbert) at the end of the season 5a finale means that Michael’s nefarious plan looked likely to come unstuck.

But what awaits Lucifer and his malevolent ensemble in season 5b? Read our analysis to find out what we think is most likely to unfold.

