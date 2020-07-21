Will there be a second season of The Secrets She Keeps?

The Secrets She Keeps has been a quiet hit for BBC One. The Australian TV thriller stars English actress Laura Carmichael and is set in Sydney, where a chance meeting between two women in a supermarket – each with a baby bump, and the same due date – sets off a chain of events with plenty of twists and turns.

So after you’ve watched the sixth and final episode, you’ll be wondering: will there be a season two? Here’s what we know.

Will there be a season 2 of The Secrets She Keeps?

The psychological thriller officially premiered in Australia in April, and was then acquired by the BBC – arriving in the UK on 6th July 2020 as a boxset on iPlayer and a TV broadcast on BBC One.

It’s based on a novel by Michael Robotham, and the series covers the entire story from the book (which itself is inspired by a true story) – so there’s not a ton of scope for a second season. However, it’s not been ruled out! If there’s sufficient interest from fans, who knows?

What happened at the end of The Secrets She Keeps?

It was a (broadly) happy ending! After six episodes, baby Ben was reunited with his mother Meghan (Jessica de Gouw) and kidnapper Aggie (Laura Carmichael) was brought to justice.

Aggie was exposed as a serial kidnapper who had stalked Meghan following a chance encounter in a supermarket, ultimately taking her baby boy Ben and renaming him “Rory”. But in a dramatic final confrontation, the police shot Aggie before she had a chance to shoot herself in the head, and she was sentenced to prison. (Follow the link to have the Secrets She Keeps ending explained)

What could happen next?

While the drama finishes with most of the loose ends tied up, it also still leaves us with questions.

The big one is: if Aggie ever gets out of prison, what will happen? Will she still love baby “Rory” and could she try to kidnap him again? After all, she’s still emotionally tied to the boy, and she’s still jealous of Meghan.

And: what about Meghan and Jack’s marriage? Will they be able to move on from Jack’s affair? And perhaps more intriguingly, will the truth about Meghan’s affair with Simon ever emerge – and the fact that baby Ben might not be Jack’s biological child after all?

Also: what will be the consequences of this for Hayden? Is it all over between him and Aggie?

It’s possible that we’ll just have to live with those questions, but we can’t help wondering about the next chapter in the story.

What is The Secrets She Keeps about?

“In an affluent Sydney suburb, two women have a chance encounter in a supermarket,” the official synopsis reads. “Agatha works in the supermarket as a shelf-stacker whilst Meghan is a ‘mummy blogger’ on the rise.”

The pair develop an unexpected bond, but “their lives on radically different trajectories. Agatha subsists just above the poverty line in a grubby flat with few real friends,” while “Meghan is comfortably upper middle class.”

However, there’s something “off-balance” about Agatha, and as the series continues there are dark secrets and transgressions – committed by both women – that will be laid bare…

The Secrets She Keeps cast

Laura Carmichael (Lady Edith from Downton Abbey) plays Agatha Fyfle, starring opposite Jessica de Gouw as Meghan Shaughnessy and Michael Dorman as Meghan’s husband Jack.

Other characters include Rhea (Jenni Baird), Simon (Ryan Corr) and Hayden (Michael Sheasby).

The Secrets She Keeps is available to watch now on BBC iPlayer – check out what else is on with our TV Guide.