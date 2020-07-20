Will there be a season 4 of Elite on Netflix?

Over it’s first three series, Spanish-language teen drama Elite has emerged a big hit on Netflix, following the often scandalous goings on at an exclusive private school after three working-class students arrive with scholarships.

Advertisement

The show has got increasingly dramatic as it has gone on, and so many fans are already looking forward to a fourth run – especially bearing in mind news of some fresh faces joining the cast for the next outing.

Read on for everything you need to know about the fourth season.

Get Netflix and on demand news and recommendations direct to your inbox Sign up to receive our newsletter! Thanks for signing up! Already have an account with us? Sign in to manage your newsletter preferences Sign in Register Edit your newsletter preferences Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts on Netflix and on demand services and receive TV and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Is there going to be a 4th season of Elite on Netflix?

Yes! On 22nd May 2020, Netflix officially announced the fourth season of Elite with this video:

Season three arrived on Netflix on 13th March 2020, and in May the cast revealed that they’d just received the scripts for season four – telling fans “they look so good” and “I wish I could see your faces when you watch it”.

When is Elite season 4 going to be released?

If the show follows the release pattern of seasons two and three, we’d expect season four to debut around March 2021.

However, with Spain still heavily impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, it remains to be seen exactly when filming can begin on the new season.

In the season four announcement video, Arón Piper says: “We’re looking forward to getting back to work,” while Claudia Salas adds: “We are looking forward to seeing you all soon.”

Who’s in the cast for Elite season 4?

The full cast list has not yet been confirmed for Elite season four, but we are starting to get a couple of juicy bits of gossip coming our way.

Four new faces revealed to be joining the cast playing as yet unnamed characters – Manu Rios, Carla Díaz, Martina Cariddi and Pol Granch.

And in the announcement video, existing cast members Georgina Amorós (who plays Cayetana), Itzan Escamilla (Samuel), Claudia Salas (Rebeca), Miguel Bernardeau (Guzmán), Arón Piper (Ander), Omar Ayuso (who plays Omar) all appear.

But several key actors are not featured in the video, which could indicate that we won’t be seeing any more of Mina El Hammani (Nadia), Ester Expósito (Carla) and Danna Paola (Lu).

Is there a trailer for Elite season 4?

Not yet- but we’ll let you know as soon as one emerges!

Advertisement

Check out our lists of the best TV shows and best movies on Netflix, or visit our TV Guide for something else to watch.