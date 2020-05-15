Can you answer the hardest questions in Who Wants to Be A Millionaire history?

ITV’s recent hit drama Quiz, about the Charles Ingram coughing scandal, has reminded us all how much we love Who Wants to Be A Millionaire?, one of the most enduring quiz shows on telly.

So here at RadioTimes.com we thought we’d pay tribute to the series, by compiling some of its trickiest questions. All of the questions below were used as million pound questions on the show. Test yourself, phone a friend if you need to and then decide what your final answer will be.

Once you're done, why not try our TV pub quiz, film pub quiz, music quiz or sport pub quiz for size? Plus there's many, many more pub quizzes available as part of our bumper general knowledge pub quiz.

Now in the words of Chris Tarrant, “Let’s play, Who Wants to be a Millionaire!”

Who Wants To Be A Millionaire’s Hardest Questions

Which county cricket side is based at Chester-le-Street? A) Warwickshire, B) Durham, C) Northants, D) Leicestershire? Which monarch was known as ‘the wisest fool in Christendom’? A) James I, B) Charles I, C) Edward I, D) Henry I Which king was married to Eleanor of Aquitaine? A) Henry I, B) Henry II, C) Richard I, D) Henry V (this was Judith Keppel’s million pound question, the show’s first ever millionaire winner) Oberon is a satellite of which planet? A) Mercury, B) Neptune, C) Uranus, D) Mars In 1912, former US President Theodore Roosevelt was a candidate for which political party? A) Bull Moose, B) Bull Dog, C) Bull Elephant, D) Bull Frog Tomas Masaryk was the first President of which country? A) Czechoslovakia, B) Poland, C) Hungary, D) Yugoslavia If you planted the seeds of ‘Quercus robur’ what would grow? A) Trees, B) Flowers, C) Vegetables, D) Grain A number 1, followed by one hundred zeroes is known by what name? A) Googol, B) Megatron, C) Gigabit, D) Nanomole (this was Charles Ingram’s million pound question) Which scientific unit is named after an Italian nobleman? A) Pascal, B) Ohm, C) Volt, D) Hertz What was the profession of composer Borodin? A) Naval captain, B) Chemist, C) Lawyer, D) Chef Which of these is a butterfly, not a moth? A) Mother Shipton, B) Red Underwing, C) Burnished Brass, D) Speckled Wood Which of these is not one of the American Triple Crown horse races? A) Arlington Million, B) Belmont Stakes, C) Kentucky Derby, D) Preakness Stakes Who was the first man to travel into space twice? A) Vladimir Titov, B) Michael Collins, C) Gus Grissom, D) Yuri Gagarin Which boxer was famous for striking the gong in the introduction to J. Arthur Rank films? A) Bombardier Billy Wells, B) Freddie Mills, C) Terry Spinks, D) Don Cockell Which of these UK prime ministers never served as foreign secretary? A) Winston Churchill, B) Alec Douglas-Home, C) Anthony Eden, D) Harold Macmillan

The Answers

B) Durham A) James I B) Henry II C) Uranus A) Bull Moose A) Czechoslovakia A) Trees A) Googol C) Volt B) Chemist D) Speckled Wood A) Arlington Million C) Gus Grissom A) Bombardier Billy Wells A) Winston Churchill

Who Wants to Be A Millionaire is on ITV tonight at 9pm.