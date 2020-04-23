Accessibility Links

Ozark season 3 ratings see a surge over season 2 viewership for Netflix

The crime drama's season three premiere drew in triple the viewers of the second season.

Laura Linney and Jason Bateman in Ozark (Netflix)

The third season of Ozark landed on Netflix on 27th March after a two-year hiatus to rave reviews from critics and viewers.

And now, new data has revealed the crime drama is one of the streamers top-performing originals.

Though Netflix famously doesn’t release exact figures, Nielsen’s content ratings solution revealed that season three attracted 975,000 unique viewers on its first day – that’s more than triple the viewers season two scored for its own premiere.

Nielsen’s figures also showed that Ozark season three drew in an average minute audience of 8.7 million viewers during its first ten days on the streamer.

These figures are only for US TV screens and don’t include mobile screens, but Netflix did report in its earnings that Ozark was projected to be seen by 29 million members in the month following its premiere. Netflix’s projections are based on the number of accounts that watch a given title.

Ozark stars Jason Bateman and Laura Linney as a married couple based in the Ozarks who get embroiled in a money-laundering scheme amidst a cartel war.

Ozark

Jason Bateman and Laura Linney in Ozark (Netflix)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide
