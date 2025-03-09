The second prequel series to the incredibly successful Yellowstone, 1923 tells the story of the Dutton family in Prohibition-era Montana struggling to retain their expansive ranch as encroaching age, bleak winters, and the whims of the evil Donald Whitfield all apply pressure to their stark difficulties.

Now on its second season, 1923 has proven to be a massive hit, and Sheridan felt so confident in the team working on the series that he was able to step back and not worry about checking in, said Flynn, speaking to RadioTimes.com.

“He’s so close to Ben [Richardson] the director – who directed every episode – that they work together as a team, and he trusts him implicitly,” said the actor, who previously starred in Game of Thrones as fan-favourite character Bronn.

"Taylor’s so busy working on the plethora of other stuff that’s coming through him. No, we never saw him on set."

Flynn is certainly right in pointing out that Sheridan is one of the most prolific screenwriters in the current Holywood landscape, working on a vast array of Yellowstone-related projects (including a range of Yellowstone spin-offs) – something he might not be able to do if he was regularly visiting the sets of his projects.

The trust he has in his relationship with close members of his team, such as director Ben Richardson, to take his writing and bring it to life, is evidently a crucial part of his formula for success.

Continuing to discuss Sheridan’s skills as a writer, Flynn also commented on 1883 – the Yellowstone prequel that preceded 1923.

“When I saw 1883 I was blown away actually," he said. "You could tell that he had a deep appreciation [for the history behind the series] and the impact of that on the First Nations people.

"There are layers and layers to it, and it opens the story up to a very mainstream popular audience to witness some very hard home truths in a way that hasn’t been done in such a way."

As for where Sheridan’s writing will lead 1923 as it draws to a close, Flynn outlined what it was like to shoot the show’s finale.

"Emotionally raw and poignant? I’d say so… The whole crew, we were collectively conjuring this story. There are times where it felt like I didn’t need to act."

