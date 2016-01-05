Advertisement

Surely with so many star names to bank on, nothing can go wrong?

2. The Hollow Crown – BBC2

Talking of star names, the second run of the BBC's Shakespeare history plays has bagged one of the biggest of the lot. Benedict Cumberbatch will star as Richard III alongside Tom Sturridge playing Henry VI. Judi Dench, Hugh Bonneville, Andrew Scott and Keeley Hawes are also set to feature.

The three-part series will adapt Henry VI parts I, II and III and end with Richard III.

3. Victoria – ITV

What Jenna Coleman did next... The eight-part ITV drama charting the life of young Queen Victoria is already filming, ready for a scheduled release this Autumn (yes, the Downton slot).

More like this

As well as the former Doctor Who companion, the series is set to star The Game's Tom Hughes. Saddle up folks...

4. The X-Files – Channel 5

Mulder and Scully are back: Channel 5 have bought the rights to show one of the most anticipated US revivals of 2016. The sci-fi series will return with Gillian Anderson and David Duchovny on 24th January in the States, with a UK air date following soon after.

5. National Treasure – Channel 4

Skins and This Is England writer Jack Thorne is going close to the bone for his latest drama, a four-part story of an entertainer accused of historic sex abuses.

The cast is yet to be announced, but how Channel 4 confront Operation Yewtree will be fascinating. "National Treasure is a piece about doubt, about the smell of abuse, about how we as a society live in Yewtree times," Thorne said.

6. The Crown – Netflix

Doctor Who's Matt Smith and Wolf Hall's Claire Foy star in this ten-part series about the royal family, inspired by Peter Morgan's theatre production The Audience. At £100 million budget, has streaming service Netflix bought the crown jewels?

7. Game Of Thrones – Sky Atlantic

Jon Snow, be he dead or no, looks set to feature in some form if this promotional poster is anything to go by. Season six of HBO's fantasy giant is scheduled to air in April on Sky Atlantic, the same day as the show's US release.

8. Poldark – BBC1

Aidan Turner returns as Cornwall's finest scyther later this year – and you can catch a first look of the new series (along with a host of other upcoming shows) in the BBC teaser trailer below.

9. Sneaky Pete – Amazon

From David Shore, the creator of House, comes Amazon original crime series Sneaky Pete, in which Marius (Giovanni Ribisi) assumes the identity of his cell mate Pete after leaving prison. The drama has been co-created by Breaking Bad star Bryan Cranston.

Watch the pilot on Amazon Prime

10. Tennison – ITV

ITV is winding back the clock on Prime Suspect, telling the story of a young Jane Tennison. The show's original writer Lynda La Plante has been commissioned to write six one-hour episodes based on her origin novel Tennison, set in 1970s Hackney.

The series is scheduled to broadcast in 2016 to mark 25 years since the very first Prime Suspect series on ITV in 1991.

11. House of Cards – Netflix

Just in time for the US presidential election, Frank Underwood returns for a fourth season of the Netflix drama. Kevin Spacey's latest outing as the deadly Commander In Chief will launch on 4th March 2016.

12. The Missing – BBC1

Whether you were enthralled or infuriated by the climax to BBC1's shocking mystery, series two is bound to be an intriguing next step. James Nesbitt has confirmed he won't be returning, but Tchéky Karyo as detective Julien Baptiste is expected to find himself back in the action based on the teaser above.

13. Better Call Saul – Netflix

The Breaking Bad spin-off is returning very soon: Bob Odenkirk is coming back to Netflix on 15th February. We want our lawyer.

14. Thirteen – BBC3

BBC3 is gearing up for a (hopefully) bright online future, and this could be one of the channel's first major tests. Thirteen stars Aneurin Barnard and Jodie Comer, and tells the story of a young woman who is released from a cellar after 13 years of captivity.

How will she reintegrate with society? How will she cope out of captivity? And how will BBC3 sell its brave new story online?

15. Cold Feet – ITV

Forget X-Files, the UK has its very own cult revival: the 90s relationship drama is coming back to ITV late in 2016. Original cast members James Nesbitt, Robert Bathurst, Hermione Norris, John Thomson and Fay Ripley are all set to return to Manchester for the new eight-part series, which begins filming this month.

For the latest news and expert tips on getting the best deals this year, take a look at our Black Friday 2021 and Cyber Monday 2021 guides.

16. Doctor Who – BBC1

New year, new companion, same old Doctor Who? Well, maybe not. Both showrunner Steven Moffat and star Peter Capaldi have confirmed that they are planning a full series – although how much of that series is shown in 2016 (and who will replace companion Jenna Coleman) is currently unclear. And there's also the small matter of new BBC3 Who spin-off Class to consider – that's currently also scheduled for 2016.

Advertisement

To keep you in the loop. here's everything we know about Doctor Who series 10, including when we might see it next.