Daley completed a 290-mile journey from the Aquatics Centre in London, where he won his first Olympic medal, to his hometown of Plymouth, by rowing, running, swimming and cycling in the toughest conditions.

Olympian Tom Daley has been through some tough physical challenges, so when he says that his journey in Tom Daley's Hell of a Homecoming was "some of the hardest days of [his] life", you know he's really put himself through the wringer this time.

Not only that, but all of this was done back-to-back, with Daley on little sleep and pushing his body to the limit.

It was all in aid of raising money for Comic Relief, and his journey is set to air as a one-hour special on BBC One tonight (Monday 14th March) at 9pm.

Now, RadioTimes.com has an exclusive first-look clip of Daley's mammoth journey, and it seems utterly gruelling.

Take a look at the clip below as Daley deals with physical pains, psychological battles and, erm, chafing.

The 27-year-old diver said of the undertaking: "When I signed up to do the challenge, it hadn’t dawned on me quite how far London to Plymouth actually was. I had to train and push my body to places that I never even knew I could. There was a point where I thought, this is the most tired and exhausted I’ve ever felt in my life.

"I’ve trained for four Olympics and none of that comes close in comparison. It’s been some of the hardest days of my life. It was so incredibly tough, and people will see that in the documentary.”

The special is also set to feature appearances from the likes of Davina McCall, Eddie Izzard, Ellie Simmonds, Sir Lenny Henry, Sir Steve Redgrave and Daley's diving partner, Matty Lee, all of whom dropped by to cheer him on.

Meanwhile, this year's Red Nose Day telethon in aid of Comic Relief will air at 7pm on Friday (18th March).

Tom Daley's Hell of a Homecoming airs tonight (14th March) at 9pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.