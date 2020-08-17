Their bitter feud came to a head when Exotic, real name Joe Maldonado-Passage, was convicted to 22 years in prison on murder for hire and animal abuse charges.

According to The Sun, Netflix is closing in on a second season of the series that would see Exotic return in an attempt to clear his name, alongside his husband Dillon Passage and ex-business partner Jeff Lowe.

However, Baskin herself is said to be proving more reluctant to jump aboard after openly criticising the first season and calling Tiger King "salacious and sensational".

She is reportedly looking for a £1 million fee to appear that she would like to invest in her Big Cat Rescue animal sanctuary, which is currently closed and has no confirmed date to reopen.

A statement on the Big Cat Rescue website reads: "Even if COVID-19 is under control by the end of next year (and I think it will be at least that long) I don’t know if I would ever take the risk of allowing one deranged person who saw Tiger King and is from the #FreeJoeExotic clan to gain access.

"It would be just too easy for a pair or group to work together to distract our volunteers long enough to throw some poisoned treat into a cage for a cat to consume. It’s just not worth the risk. "

RadioTimes.com has reached out to Baskin and Netflix for comment.

Earlier this year, Exotic gave a brief interview from prison, where he claimed to be "done" with his feud with Baskin.

Later, in June, a federal judge gave Baskin complete control of Exotic's former zoo in Oklahoma, ousting Lowe from the property - meaning this wild story is still unfolding to this day.

