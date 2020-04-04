His feud with animal rights activist Carole Baskin has become the basis of internet memes, but in a new interview given to Netflix he claims that chapter of his life is now over.

"I'm done with the Carole Baskin saga. It's now time to turn the tables and Joe get out of jail a free man and exonerated from all these charges," he said.

Although he had made previous attempts to establish himself as a public figure, by hosting an online series, filming a reality show and running for political office, through the Tiger King series his dream of stardom has finally been realised.

Exotic said: "You know it would be nice if I could actually see me being famous out there, but I've seen these same four walls for a year and a half now."

Exotic said that he was "ashamed" of the animal abuse he had committed, but made no signs of dialling back his eccentric appearance and personality.

He added: "When I walk out of here, am I going to be as crazy as I was before? That will never change."

