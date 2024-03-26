These include documentary series Once Upon a Time in North Ireland, as well as factual shows such as Prue and Danny's Death Road Trip, Pilgrimage and The Holy Land and Us.

There's also drama series The Sixth Commandment, and The Archbishop Interviews on Radio 4.

The vote is open until 20th May at 11:59pm, with the winner being announced at the awards ceremony on 17th June.

Choose your pick in the poll at the bottom of the page – and don't click until you're really sure who you want to win as once you've clicked, your vote will be submitted!

Read on for this year's nominees and instructions on how to cast your vote.

Once Upon a Time in Northern Ireland

Once Upon a Time in Northern Ireland. BBC/Keo Films/Alain Le Garsmeur/ Alamy Stock Photo

This docuseries was produced to mark the 25-year anniversary of the Good Friday peace agreement being reached, and features interviews sharing intimate, unheard testimonies from all sides of the conflict.

The Sixth Commandment

Annabel Scholey and Anne Reid as Ann-Marie Blake and Ann Moore-Martin in The Sixth Commandment. BBC One

This true crime drama from Sarah Phelps stars Timothy Spall, Anne Reid and Éanna Hardwicke, and tells the story of how a teacher and his deeply religious neighbour were manipulated by a charismatic student, setting the stage for one of the most complex and confounding criminal cases in recent memory.

The Archbishop Interviews

Justin Welby, Archbishop of Canterbury. Leon Neal/Getty Images

The Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, interviews a number of people who have made a significant contribution to public life in this Radio 4 series, exploring what they believe and how they have navigated their inner life alongside their public profile.

Prue and Danny's Death Road Trip

Prue Leith and Danny Kruger for Prue and Danny's Death Road Trip. Channel 4

This factual series sees Prue Leith and her son Danny Kruger MP going on a trip to North America, where assisted dying is legal. She supported the legalisation but Danny was against it, with the programme testing whether the trip was able to resolve their differences on the subject.

The Holy Land and Us - Our Untold Stories

Sarah Agha in The Holy Land & Us - Our Untold Stories. BBC / Wall to Wall / Tom Hayward

This personal docuseries was presented by Rob Rinder and Sarah Agha, who explored how their family's histories, and others, were changed forever by the 1948 founding of the state of Israel.

Pilgrimage

Pilgrimage: The Road Through Portugal cast. BBC

This fifth run of Pilgrimage saw seven well-known personalities with differing faiths and beliefs meeting in northern Portugal, and tackling a modern-day Catholic pilgrimage. Featuring in this season were Su Pollard, Rita Simons, Shane Lynch, Vicky Pattison, Bobby Seagull, Nabil Abdulrashid and Millie Knight.

Vote now:

