The film will officially air on Monday 7th April at 10pm on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer - meaning there isn't too long left to wait.

The official synopsis for the documentary says: "On 15th April 1945, British soldier-cameramen Sgt Mike Lewis and Sgt Bill Lawrie, members of the Army Film and Photographic Unit covering the campaign in North West Europe, accompanied British troops to what they were told was a typhus hospital in Northern Germany, named Bergen-Belsen.

"When they arrived there, the full horrors of what was going on inside the camp were revealed to them and, through their footage, to the world - for the first time."

What They Found. BBC/Imperial War Museums

The synopsis continues: "What They Found immerses audiences in Lewis and Lawrie’s footage and words, to create an intimate and deeply personal record of two ordinary men’s experience of the war and, through them, of the trauma and tragedy of the Holocaust."

Read more:

When the film was first announced, Mendes said in a statement: "Using only the voices and footage shot by two British army cameramen during the latter stages of the Second World War, I hope this documentary gives a unique perspective on the discovery of the horrors of Belsen, and the reality of the Holocaust."

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Mendes is known for directing films such as 1917, Skyfall and Spectre, while he also executive produced recent Sky comedy series The Franchise.

He will also soon be directing four interconnected films about each member of The Beatles, with actors including Paul Mescal and Barry Keoghan rumoured to star.

What They Found will air on Monday 7th April at 10pm on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer.

Ad

Check out more of our Documentaries coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.