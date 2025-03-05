The documentary is produced by World of Wonder, the media company behind Drag Race, and has been made with the blessing of Williams's family and friends.

Detailing the life and legacy of The Vivienne, it will feature "a blend of archival footage, intimate interviews with loved ones and deeply personal letters from fans," World of Wonder confirmed in a statement.

Baga Chipz, Michael Marouli and Danny Beard all feature, providing insights into The Vivienne's profound impact on the drag community, from growing up in North Wales to becoming the first ever winner of Drag Race UK, and beyond.

The Vivienne on Dancing on Ice 2023. ITV

Randy Barbato and Fenton Bailey, co-founders of World of Wonder and executive producers, said: "We want to celebrate The Vivienne's extraordinary life and work so everyone can experience her incredible talent, sass and enormous heart.

"Although her stay here on Earth was far too brief it is with tremendous admiration and affection that we share her legacy in Dear Viv."

Expected to premiere exclusively on WOW Presents Plus later this year, Dear Viv promises to be a compelling and heartfelt watch.

