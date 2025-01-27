This won't be the first documentary about boybands making its way to TV screens, with the likes of Boybands Forever and Dirty Pop: The Boy Band Scam debuting on BBC Two and Netflix respectively last year.

However, each of them has a common theme regarding the lack of mental health support offered to band members as they navigated their new life of superstardom.

Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com, Keating opened up on the similar experiences shared by Boyzone and other popular bands of the same era.

"I've watched the other documentaries that are on and, yeah, I think some of them are made reasonably well," he began. "The thing about this documentary is the honesty and I think we've all had similar shared experiences.

"We're puppets very much, the record company are the puppet masters, and they kind of dictate our lives, and there's no mental support."

Keith Duffy, Ronan Keating, Mikey Graham, Shane Lynch and Stephen Gately. Tim Roney/Getty Images

Keating continued: "There wasn't any mental support in the '90s that's for sure, or the noughties, we had to fend for ourselves. And it's an awful lot of responsibility and massive weight for a 16-year-old, 17-year-old, 18-year-old."

Reflecting on watching Boybands Forever on BBC Two, Keating admitted he could relate to what some of his fellow popstars were saying in relation to their time in the spotlight.

He told RadioTimes.com: "I did watch that documentary on the BBC, and I could relate to so many different moments when I heard some of the [anecdotes], and it's heartbreaking... it's really heartbreaking [that] people were left out in the cold like that."

Read more:

Keith Duffy shared a similar sentiment, telling RadioTimes.com about "the amount of individuals in different boybands that suffered from mental health issues because of the rollercoaster ride that it is when you become successful".

He continued: "And the record company, you know, they see you as a sellable commodity, and they don't realise you're actually human, and they just fill up your schedule the whole time. It was amazing to see how many people fell down the way we did at that time.

"[This] documentary gave us the ability to talk through all of that, it was like a counselling session, like therapeutic. It was good for us."

Boyzone: No Matter What airs on Sky Documentaries and NOW from Sunday 2nd February. Find out more about how to sign up for Sky TV.

