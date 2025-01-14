The trailer offers a glimpse of what's to come from the series, and features the band members and archival footage of their early band days as Ronan Keating says: "We were a bunch of kids put together; we weren't perfect, we weren't polished."

From clips of Walsh reflecting on the early days of the band to the "invasion of the tabloids" into their personal lives, the band also reflect on the late Stephen Gately and the "cruel" things that took place in their careers.

Each of the band members are overwhelmed with emotion as they reflect on their time in Boyzone, and as the synopsis puts it, the "tragedy [that] led to their falling apart".

You can watch the full trailer below.

Thirty years since their inception, the band are ready to lift the lid on their time together, as the synopsis continues: "[They] reveal the truth of what really happened, the extraordinary highs of their meteoric rise to fame, and the huge costs that being in a boy band had on each of them."

Hayley Reynolds, acting director of documentaries and factual at Sky, said of the series: "Boyzone’s music has touched millions over the last 30 years, and Sky is thrilled to be bringing this exclusive new series to our customers in the UK and Ireland.

"Curious Films’ pedigree for sophisticated and intelligent storytelling, as well as deep, privileged access to both the band and Louis Walsh, promises to get under the skin of their extraordinary story with an unrivalled level of insight."

Boyzone: No Matter What airs on Sky Documentaries and NOW from Sunday 2nd February.

