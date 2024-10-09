They claimed during the trial that they had killed their parents as an act of self-defence after years of abuse from both of them, particularly from their father José, who they said they feared would kill them.

The Menendez Brothers documentary features interviews with the brothers themselves, telling their story in their own words, while it also includes interviews with lawyers, journalists, jurors, family members and more.

One of those interviewed for the film was Pamela Bozanich, the prosecutor from the first trial of the Menendez Brothers in 1993. But who is she and where is she now?

Read on for everything you need to know about Pamela Bozanich, as seen in The Menendez Brothers on Netflix.

Who is Pamela Bozanich?

Pamela Bozanich as seen in The Menendez Brothers. Netflix

Pamela Bozanich was the prosecutor in the first trial of Lyle and Erik Menendez in 1993.

She was working as a deputy district attorney in Los Angeles County at the time, when she was assigned to prosecute the murder trial of the brothers, who were accused of shooting their parents to death in 1989.

That trial resulted in a hung jury. Bozanich did not work on the second trial.

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Where is Pamela Bozanich now?

Little is publicly known about where Bozanich is now or what she's doing, but she did make an extended appearance in Netflix documentary The Menendez Brothers, being interviewed about her role in the trial.

She hinted towards her feelings regarding defence attorney Leslie Abramson to this day, saying in the film: "If I told you what I really thought of Leslie Abramson, I would be sued. Because she, I think, has lost all her money, and I'm not giving up my house."

Speaking about the online movement to get the brothers' convictions reassessed, Bozanich notably said in the film: "The only reason we're doing this special is because of the TikTok movement to free the 'Menendi'.

"If that's how we're going to try cases now, why don't we just, like, have a poll? You present the faces, everybody gets to vote on TikTok, and then we decide who gets to go home.

"Your beliefs are not facts. They’re just beliefs. And by the way, all you TikTok people, I’m armed. We've got guns all over the house. So don’t mess with me."

Producers Ross Dinerstein and Rebecca Evans spoke about how they got Bozanich to appear in the film, in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

When asked if the film was too one-sided towards the defence angle, Evans said: "It’s always important for us to get multiple sides, and I think that’s why Pamela didn’t really hesitate when she came on board.

"As documentarians, we have to provide all the sides so audiences can then walk away with their own thoughts, ideas and questions.

"There are other people in the documentary who feel more similarly to Pam, and then there are more people who feel more similarly to Leslie, for example.

"I think it was really important for us to get all sides. I hope that comes out. And because of that, it really wasn’t a problem getting Pam."

The Menendez Brothers is available to watch on Netflix now. Sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Documentaries coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.