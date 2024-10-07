It also includes interviews with their cousin Diane Vander Molen and prosecutor Pamela Bozanich - but their defence lawyer Leslie Abramson is noticeably missing.

So, where is Leslie Abramson now, over 30 years since she defended the Menendez brothers?

Who is Leslie Abramson?

Erik Menendez with his attorney Leslie Abramson and his brother Lyle Menendez in 1994. Ted Soqui/Sygma via Getty Images

Leslie Abramson is a criminal defence attorney, who many will recognise and know from her role in the defence of Lyle and Erik Menendez.

She attended law school at UCLA before being admitted to the State Bar of California in 1970. She began her career in Los Angeles and worked at the County Public Defender's office for six years before joining a private practice.

Before she represented the Menendez brothers, Abramson was the defence lawyer for 17-year-old Arnel Salvatierra, who was acquitted of first-degree murder and convicted of the lesser charge of voluntary manslaughter after shooting his father. Salvatierra was given five years' probation.

Beyond the Menendez brothers, Abramson represented music producer Phil Spector, before resigning from the case for "ethical" reasons.

Where is Leslie Abramson now?

Nowadays, Leslie Abramson has stayed out of the public eye and keeps a relatively low profile. As per The State Bar of California, Abramson's legal licence is no longer active.

Following the Menendez trial, Abramson published The Defense Is Ready: Life in the Trenches of Criminal Law.

She is not featured in the new documentary on Netflix.

