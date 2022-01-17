Noel Clarke doc ‘in development’ but he ‘has no financial stake’, Channel 4 confirms

Following reports by the Daily Mail that Channel 4 had already begun filming the documentary, the broadcaster faced backlash on social media for giving Clarke a platform after he was accused of sexual harassment and misconduct by 20 women, which he denies.

A documentary concerning Noel Clarke is in development at Channel 4, with Clarke likely to participate but not benefit financially.

RadioTimes.com reached out to Channel 4, who confirmed the documentary is in the “early stages of development” but has not yet been green-lit.

A spokesperson clarified: “Channel 4 has not commissioned the documentary. It is in the early stages of development and as part of this process, the production company has started approaching a number of potential participants.”

RadioTimes.com understands that Clarke is expected to participate in the documentary if it is commissioned. However, he does not have a financial stake in the project and will not receive any payment for any contribution he might make.

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Thanks, you are now signed up to our daily TV and entertainment newsletters! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

The accusations against Clarke, which include allegations of sexual harassment during his time on Doctor Who, first came to light after The Guardian published an article in April 2021 in which Clarke was accused of “sexual harassment, unwanted touching or groping, sexually inappropriate behaviour and comments on set, professional misconduct, taking and sharing sexually explicit pictures and videos without consent, and bullying between 2004 and 2019” by multiple women.

Clarke, who directed and starred in Kidulthood and Adulthood, “vehemently” denies the accusations.

In a statement, he previously said: “In a 20-year career, I have put inclusivity and diversity at the forefront of my work and never had a complaint made against me. If anyone who has worked with me has ever felt uncomfortable or disrespected, I sincerely apologise.

“I vehemently deny any sexual misconduct or wrongdoing and intend to defend myself against these false allegations.”

In the wake of The Guardian article, Clarke’s Sky Atlantic series Bulletproof was cancelled and ITV did not air the final episode of Viewpoint, a drama in which he played the lead.

Advertisement

Looking for something to watch? Check out our TV Guide.