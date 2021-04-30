Bulletproof broadcaster Sky halts work with Noel Clarke after misconduct allegations and BAFTA suspension

Sky has made the decision to halt work with actor, producer, director and writer Noel Clarke after reports emerged containing allegations of misconduct made by 20 women against the star.

A Sky spokesperson told Deadline: “Sky stands against all forms of sexual harassment and bullying and takes any allegations of this nature extremely seriously. Effective immediately, we have halted Noel Clarke’s involvement in any future Sky productions.”

The publication also reports that Vertigo Films, the UK producer behind Bulletproof, has launched an investigation into the Clarke’s conduct, with a spokesperson saying: “Effective immediately, Noel Clarke is removed from any Vertigo Films production.”

Clarke has been accused of groping, harassment and bullying by 20 women, The Guardian reported yesterday (29th April).

He categorically denies the allegations.

The Guardian’s report includes allegations from women who knew Clarke, famous for his roles in Kidulthood, Adulthood and Brotherhood, as well as Doctor Who, professionally and variously accuse him of “sexual harassment, unwanted touching or groping, sexually inappropriate behaviour and comments on set, professional misconduct, taking and sharing sexually explicit pictures and videos without consent, and bullying between 2004 and 2019”.

Via is lawyers, Clarke denied all allegations put to him by the publication except one, accepting he once made inappropriate comments about one women, for which he later apologised. He denied the rest of her allegations.

In a statement, he said: “In a 20-year career, I have put inclusivity and diversity at the forefront of my work and never had a complaint made against me.

“If anyone who has worked with me has ever felt uncomfortable or disrespected, I sincerely apologise.

“I vehemently deny any sexual misconduct or wrongdoing and intend to defend myself against these false allegations.”

Since the report containing the allegations against Clarke by 20 women, BAFTA announced it was suspending the actor’s membership and his recent Outstanding Contribution award “immediately and until further notice”.

“In light of The Guardian’s piece, which for BAFTA provided for the first time detailed accounts outlining serious allegations regarding Noel Clarke’s conduct, we have immediately suspended the award and Noel Clarke’s membership of BAFTA until further notice,” its statement said.

Clarke is known for playing Aaron Bishop in Bulletproof. He also wrote the screenplay for Kidulthood, directed and starred in the sequel Adulthood and directed and starred in crime thriller 4.3.2.1.

In 2009 he won BAFTA’s Rising Star Award.

If you’ve been affected by any of the issues raised in this article, visit the Mind or Victim Support websites for support and information.