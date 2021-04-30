ITV confirms it will not air final episode of Viewpoint following Noel Clarke accusations

The final episode of Viewpoint will not air on ITV tonight, the broadcaster has confirmed.

Instead, the fifth and final episode of the drama series – which has been airing one episode a night this week – will be available “for a limited time” via on-demand platform ITV Hub.

The decision comes after reports emerged containing allegations of misconduct made by 20 women against the show’s star Noel Clarke.

In a statement, ITV said: “ITV has a zero tolerance policy to bullying, harassment and victimisation and robust procedures in place to investigate and deal with any complaints. We strongly believe that everyone deserves to work in a supportive and safe environment.

“In light of the very serious nature of the allegations against Noel Clarke raised by 20 women in the Guardian’s report, ITV has decided it is no longer appropriate to broadcast the final episode of the drama Viewpoint on ITV main channel this evening.

“We are mindful that some of our viewers have already invested four hours of their time over the past four nights in following this thriller which was due to conclude this evening, and they have yet to see the final episode. As such we plan to make it available on ITV Hub tonight for a limited time for any viewers who wish to seek it out, and watch its conclusion.”

Viewpoint – which stars Clarke as a surveillance detective investigating the disappearance of a teacher – will be available on the ITV Hub until Sunday night, after which it will no longer be available on any ITV platform.

Clarke has been accused of groping, harassment and bullying by 20 women, The Guardian reported yesterday (29th April). He categorically denies the allegations. The Guardian’s report includes allegations from women who knew Clarke, famous for his roles in Kidulthood, Adulthood and Brotherhood, as well as Doctor Who, professionally and variously accuse him of “sexual harassment, unwanted touching or groping, sexually inappropriate behaviour and comments on set, professional misconduct, taking and sharing sexually explicit pictures and videos without consent, and bullying between 2004 and 2019”. Via his lawyers, Clarke denied all allegations put to him by the publication except one, accepting he once made inappropriate comments about one women, for which he later apologised. He denied the rest of her allegations.