Since then, Molly-Mae has put her focus into fashion and raising a little girl, and has remained outside of the television world – until now.

In her new documentary, Behind It All, the social media mega star will be lifting the lid on the struggles of motherhood, her highly-publicised break-up and launching her own business. But why now?

During a Q&A to launch the new series, Molly told RadioTimes.com and other press that to take part in a new show had to feel right.

And while she made an appearance in At Home with the Furys in 2023, this is the first time she has been on TV in her own capacity.

Molly explained: "I've not done any TV, really, since doing Love Island, so it needed to feel right. And just like I say, it came at the right time.

"I knew that the launch of [online clothing store] maebe would be an incredible thing to show, and that was my main motivation behind it, was to really just showcase that."

There was plenty that Molly-Mae wanted to share with audiences, too, much more than she does on her YouTube channel.

"I had a lot of things that I felt like I wanted to talk about, that I wanted to share, especially with my brand launching, especially with motherhood," she explained.

She continued: "There were topics that I felt like I'm ready to delve into a little bit more. It just came at the right time. But like I say, it wasn't an easy decision to make.

"I've always sort of avoided TV a little bit just because it wasn't really my avenue, but this just felt right, and I was ready to share."

Molly-Mae will be sharing all in the first three episodes, which debut on Prime Video today, with the final three still to come to the streamer.

The decision to split the docuseries into two parts was down to the topics being covered. The first three will cover topics that are "very current" and are ongoing in her life.

Molly told RadioTimes.com and other press: "I think I'm such a 'heart on my sleeve' kind of girl that I really wanted to share honestly with my audience. I really wanted to to explain things to them, and not that I feel like I owe that to anybody, but at the same time, I kind of do, because that is my job.

"My life is online. I share everything."

Molly-Mae: Behind It All episodes 1-3 launch exclusively on Prime Video on 17th January. The latter three episodes will drop in spring 2025.

